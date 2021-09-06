BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two children were taken to the hospital Sunday night after they were burned by a bonfire.
It happened at a home in Bristol, just after 8:30 p.m.
Police said the two children, ages 5 and 7, were burned when an accelerant was introduced into a backyard bonfire.
Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Bristol police and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit responded to the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-314-4565.
