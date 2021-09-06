BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two children were taken to the hospital Sunday night after they were burned by a bonfire.
It happened at a home in Bristol, just after 8:30 p.m.
Police said the two children, ages 5 and 7, were burned when an accelerant was introduced into a backyard bonfire.
Authorities haven't said what was used. Both kids were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Bristol police and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit responded to the scene.
Neighbors say they were investigating for hours and that they couldn't believe so many police officers responded, adding it was quite the scene in their normally quiet neighborhood.
"Heard commotion, sounded like people yelling. I wasn't really sure. We heard the ambulance come and take off, and saw a bunch of cops rolling up," Bristol resident Tony Jones explained.
Residents said the area is filled with kids.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Bristol Police for an update on the condition of the two children and if they've been released from the hospital, but they have not returned our request for comment.
An investigation is ongoing.
Investigators haven't said if the children were visiting or lived at the residence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-314-4565.
