NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Two Coast Guard graduates are on a unique assignment, to set their sights on the 2020 Olympics and practice in the sport of pistol.
U.S. Coast Guard ensigns Helen Oh and Brian Kim have been competing together since high school.
They’ve been training up to four hours per day in the basement of Chase Hall to become candidates on team USA in the sport of pistol.
“I definitely didn’t think I’d make it to the Olympics but I definitely had sights on that,” Helen Oh said.
Helen Oh, 22, and Brian Kim, 23, both grew up in California and have been competing together since high school and throughout their four years at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, graduating last May.
“When I’m about to shoot, I eliminate all thoughts. Just because I want my training and the process to take over,” Brian Kim said.
Next month, the sharp shooters will compete in several Olympic trial events, aiming to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Their coach says it’s not the strongest athlete in this case, but the best on that day.
“They need to perfect their process as perfect as they could get it,” said USCGA Coach Richard Hawkins, who adds that like any other sport, consistency is key.
For Oh, consistency requires focus. That is the key to winning.
“I think focus is a major part of shooting because you definitely need laser focus so you get a perfect shot every time. It’s definitely not easy,” Oh said.
For Kim, his diet and lifestyle, along with daily exercise makes him a better athlete on the range.
“Everything I do, I tell myself or ask myself what is the benefit of my shooting,” he said.
