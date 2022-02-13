(WFSB) – Two men from Colchester are braving the cold to benefit the Colchester Fuel Bank.
Rob and Greg have been running the Freezin’ for a Reason event annually for thirteen years.
According to Rob and Greg, they’ve raised roughly $140,000 for the Colchester Fuel Bank in the last twelve years.
The Colchester Fuel Bank is a donation-based organization focused on families who are struggling to keep their homes warm. The mission behind the organization is to give families in need small oil deliveries during the winter months. That way, gaps from other heating-delivery programs will be filled.
This year especially, the need is for Colchester Fuel Bank is greater than ever, as many families are struggling to make ends meet.
Rob and Greg run this event every year, with an interesting twist. Both Colchester residents sleep outside for one weekend a year to help raise money for the Fuel Bank.
They will be out on the town green until 2:00 pm on Sunday. They say, feel free to stop by and say ‘hello’ or to donate to the cause. Checks can be made payable to: Freezin’ for a Reason.
For those who want to donate but cannot make it to the town green, any branch of the People’s United Bank is accepting donations. Donations can also be made via Paypal using the email address: freezinforareason@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.