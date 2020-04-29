CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Two correction officers in Cheshire were injured during a fight between two offenders at Manson Youth Institution.
The Department of Corrections said on Monday around 11 a.m., two offenders at the institution engaged in a physical altercation.
When the officers were separating the offenders, one of the offenders jumped on the officer’s back.
The two officers were sent to an outside hospital and released.
Both offenders received disciplinary reports for fighting and one of them received a report for assault on staff.
The offenders identities were not released.
