HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Healthcare released new information and statistics regarding the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.
The company said the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain is treating its first two positive COVID-19 patients, who have only been identified as a husband and wife in their 70s. They are both hospitalized and in isolation.
Regarding the drive-through testing program, Hartford Healthcare said 204 registered with 114 tests performed on March 17, and 214 registered for testing on March 18.
Officials went on to say they are working to get more drive-through testing sites open on other campuses across the state.
They also released some new visitor restrictions across Hartford Healthcare to keep patients and healthcare workers safe.
Starting at 8 am on Wednesday, March 18, Hartford HealthCare will put in place increased visitor restrictions:
• Emergency Department: 1 visitor only (must arrive and stay with patient)
• Labor & Delivery: 1 support person for entire stay
• Inpatient Hospital: No visitors*
• NICU: 1 visitor at a time from pre-approved list
• Ambulatory Surgery and Same-day Procedures: No visitors#
• Outpatient Visits: No visitors+
* Exceptions made for end of life, patient safety & family teaching at the discretion of hospital leadership.
*# Visitors will be asked to drop patients off and provide a contact number for pickup post-procedure/surgery
+No age restriction for outpatient visit
Surgical Procedures Update:
• Elective Surgeries- Hartford HealthCare defines surgical cases as Emergent, Urgent and Elective.
• Elective surgeries will now be rescheduled.
This policy will be effective Thursday, March 19 through Wednesday, April 15.
For questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 860.972.8100 or text COVID19 to 31996 or click here.
