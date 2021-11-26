NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Two state trooper sustained minor lacerations after arresting a man walking on Route 15.
Police responded to Bogdan-Daniel Popa walking on the route.
When they arrived, they saw Popa crouch behind a concrete barrier on the right shoulder.
The officers tried to talk to Popa.
He jumped out from behind the barrier and ran across the northbound lanes.
Police were ale to stop Popa, but a physical altercation ensued.
Police tasered Popa.
With help from passing driver, the troopers were eventually able to gain control and take the male into custody.
Both troopers on scene sustained minor lacerations to theirs hands and face.
Popa was charged with Illegal use of a highway by a pedestrian, Interfering with an officer and Assault on a Public Safety Officer.
