NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A new study says two Connecticut cities are among the worst places to rent.
According to the new study put out by WalletHub, Bridgeport and New Haven came in at the bottom of a list of 182 cities that are among the worst across the country.
The study looked at 23 indicators, including rental attractiveness, rates, cost of living, and job availability.
Hartford did not make the list.
The best place to rent in the United States? Scottsdale, Az.
Check out the full study here.
