NEW HAVEN/HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two Connecticut high schools have been placed in lockdowns due to threats.
New Haven police said just after 10 a.m. that out of an abundance of caution, Wilbur Cross High School was in a lockdown.
School officials said the lockdown was in response to reports of a possible gun in the building.
"Students and staff are safe and temporarily on lock down as safety protocols are being executed. Wilbur Cross is temporarily in lock down and all other school across the District are operating normally," New Haven schools spokesperson Justin Harmon said.
The principal said students will be dismissed early.
In Hamden, just before 10 a.m., Eli Whitney Technical High School was placed in a lockdown after a parent discovered a social media threat referring to the school.
CT State Police said a lockdown was initiated and police responded to the school.
This comes as Hamden High School cancelled school last Friday, and Monday and Tuesday due to an online threat.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.