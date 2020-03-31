(WFSB) – Two Connecticut National Guardsmen have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Connecticut National Guard said an Airman assigned to 103rd Airlift Wing in East Granby tested positive on March 27. The Airman is a male between 20 and 30 years old who has been admitted for hospitalization.
The Airman is a Guardsman who trains one weekend per month and two weeks during the summer. He has not been on base at Bradley Air National Guard since March 8.
A Soldier assigned to Joint Force Headquarters who works in Middletown tested positive on March 28. The Soldier is a female between the ages of 40 and 50 years old who is self-quarantining at home.
The Soldier is an active Guard/Reserve member who works full time for the Connecticut National Guard and was last in a military facility on March 19.
For the first time, the Connecticut Military Department has authorized “Virtual Drill” for traditional members to continue to receive relevant training.
No additional suspected or confirmed cases have been released.
