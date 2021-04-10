PLATESBURGH, NY (WFSB) - Two Connecticut residents could be facing jail time after being accused of smuggling illegal aliens into the United States.
Officials with the U.S. District Attorney's office said that a criminal complaint was filed against 47-year-old Rene Lima-Rivera and 70-year-old Jose Portillo-Lopez, both of Connecticut.
The complaint alleges that Lima-Rivera and Portillo-Lopez tried smuggling four Vietnamese citizens into the country via van from the New York-Canada border.
When border patrol agents pulled the van over, Portillo-Lopez said that Lima-Rivera had hired him to pick up the four passengers.
The four Vietnamese citizens were subsequently transported back to Canada.
Both Lima-Rivera and Portillo-Lopez could face up to ten years in prison if found guilty.
