(WFSB) – Two Connecticut colleges made the list for the nation’s safest college campuses in 2019.
ADT put together a list for families to look at while considering college choices.
The list revealed the top 25 colleges in the nation, which included two in Connecticut.
Fairfield University was listed as number 17 on the list. The website noted the university has 29 full-time officers, as well as many other safety services.
The top 10 safest colleges on the list are:
- Lakeland Community College (Kirtland, OH)
- Benedictine University (Lisle, IL)
- Foothill College (Los Alto Hills, CA)
- University of Cumberlands (Williamsburg, KY)
- West Texas A&M University (Canyon, TX)
- Millersville University of Pennsylvania (Millersville, PA)
- Saddleback College (Mission Viejo, CA)
- College of DuPage (Glen Ellyn, IL)
- Moorpark College (Moorpark, CA)
- Oakland University (Rochester, MI)
Sacred Heart University came in at number 18. According to the article, no instanced of violence against women or hate crimes were reported and the violent crime per capita rate was 0.37.
According to ADT, the data used for the article was provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security analysis.
The data looks at four main factors to determine campus safety: hate crimes per enrolled students, violence against women per enrolled females, property crim per population, and violent crime per population.
To see the list of the top safest schools, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.