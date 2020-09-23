(WFSB) – Two Connecticut towns made the new “Money” list of the best places to live in 2020.
The list of 50 communities across the country spotlights the escape from urban live to suburban life during the pandemic.
South Windsor came in at number 12 on list and Cheshire took the 28th spot.
The list was based on town with at least 25,000 people and took into account job opportunities, supply and demand for homes, cost of living, and quality of schools among other things.
If you’re curious, the town of Evans, Georgia took the top spot.
To check out the full list, click here.
