NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Two people have died after being shot over the weekend in Norwalk.
It happened Sunday in the area of Chatham Drive.
Initially, police said that they were investigating an active and dangerous situation with an armed person around 5 p.m.
A shelter in place order was implemented for residents in the area of Chatham Drive, but has since been lifted.
Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.
There is no threat to the public.
Investigators will remain on scene to determine what led up to the shootings.
