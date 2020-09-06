NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in the Elm City early Sunday morning has resulted in the death of two people.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, first responders were called to Middletown Avenue near Front Street around 1 a.m. to find that a vehicle, believed to be a Honda Civic, had struck a utility pole.
The two occupants, later identified as a 21-year-old New Haven woman and a 23-year-old New Haven man, were ejected from the vehicle upon impact and were pronounced dead on scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Part of Middletown Avenue was closed as crews investigate, but was reopened around 8 a.m.
This crash remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.