HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two people are dead and a firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in New Britain on Sunday evening.
The fire took place at a home on Elam Street just after 5 p.m.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted her condolences to the family of the two killed in the house fire. She said the firefighter is recovering and is expected to be OK.
The identities of the people killed, their ages, or genders have not yet been released.
Crews remain on scene and the road is closed.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for updates.
