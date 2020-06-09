TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two teens died in a fiery crash in Torrington early Tuesday morning.
According to Torrington Police Chief William Baldwin, crews were called to the area of 255 Rossi Rd. around 2:45 a.m. to find a vehicle that had gone off the road and was fully engulfed in flames.
A preliminary investigation suggests that a vehicle with five Litchfield residents, a female and four males that were all between the ages of 14 and 16, on board had gone off the roadway and down an embankment, striking a tree.
Two 16-year-old males died as a result of the crash.
One teen was flown to CT Children's Medical Center via LifeStar, while two others were taken to Waterbury Hospital and then transferred to CT Children's Medical Center.
Chief Baldwin says that one teen is in serious condition and two other teens sustained serious injuries.
All five teens were friends and were enrolled in the Litchfield County School system.
As of 8:00 a.m., Rossi Road by Town Farm Road remains closed to through traffic.
Chief Baldwin adds that that section of roadway is expected to remain closed for another two to three hours.
This crash remains under investigation by the Torrington Police Department.
