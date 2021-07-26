MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford Police are investigating what led to a deadly shooting in a quiet neighborhood near Housatonic Avenue and West Main Street.
"You don’t pass by something like this often," Milford resident Alyssa Gueli tells us.
In Al Beck’s case, he’s never lived next door to a shooting.
"We didn’t even hear these gunshots," Beck noted.
The neighbor says a young couple recently moved into a home on Housatonic Avenue.
Milford Police say a man, identified as Durim Berisha, entered the residence just before 6 a.m.
He allegedly confronted the couple before shooting one of them. Investigators say Chaz Wright later died.
Police say Berisha ran from the scene, jumped into a car, and left.
Stamford Police say officers located him with a self-inflicted gun shot wound. He later went into custody.
Eyewitness News learned he succumbed to his injuries at Stamford Hospital on Monday.
Back at the house, investigators processed the crime scene as the neighborhood watches.
"You don’t think it’s going to happen that close to you, so yeah, it’s definitely scary," Gueli said.
And for for some, it’s downright unnerving.
"People shooting weapons here like it’s the thing you’re supposed to do, so yeah, I’m shocked up," Beck added.
We’re also learning Wright leaves behind a young son.
It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other, but multiple neighbors tell Eyewitness News officers were at the home last night before this morning’s shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to please call (203) 878-6551.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.