HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people are dead, including a three year old boy, after a pair of shootings Saturday in Hartford.
The first shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Nelson Street.
Officers initially responded to the area after being alerted to a ShotSpotter activation.
As they were on scene, investigators were notified that a 3 year old boy suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at an area hospital.
Police say the boy eventually died from his injuries.
Dash camera footage obtained by police shows that a black Honda Accord had stopped along side another vehicle on Nelson Street prior to the shooting.
That's when the passenger in the Accord fired several shots at the opposite vehicle before taking off.
The vehicle involved in the shooting was later found unoccupied.
Police said that the car had been reported stolen out of Windsor Locks.
After the shots were fired, the victim's vehicle headed west down Nelson Street.
The intended target appeared to be a male passenger and had fled the scene on foot after the shooting.
While investigators were working to piece together what had occurred on Nelson Street, officials say a man had been shot nearby on Magnolia Street.
#UPDATE: Magnolia Street shootingHartford police say officers responded after ShotSpotter detected multiple shots- a male victim died- another victim is at a hospital with unknown injuries- multiple firearms and shooters involved@WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/Z5GtlhRHNu— Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) April 10, 2021
He later died from his injuries.
Another person was also injured during the incident on Magnolia Street.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
Police continue to gather information and will release additional updates as the investigation goes on.
summer has officially started in Hartford !!! these low lifes should be shot in the head when caught....its easy...just say they resisted arrest,,, god rest the victims souls :(
