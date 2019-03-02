STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two people are dead and one is in serious condition after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Stonington on Saturday night.
State Police say Larry Stallings, 32, of Bristol, was traveling northbound on the southbound side of I-95 near Exit 90. Stallings then struck the vehicle of Melvin Wells, 55, of Hamden, who was traveling southbound.
Police say both Wells and Stallings died from the head on collision. Stallings had a passenger in his vehicle who suffered serious injuries.
Troop E said two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but none of those passengers suffered serious injuries.
