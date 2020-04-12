SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through their residence early Sunday morning.
According to Simsbury Fire Marshal Kevin Kowalski, crews responded to a home on Bickford Street around 4:00 where they found a working fire.
Crews were able to get the flames under control within the hour.
It was later determined that the fire was sparked after someone had dumped ashes into a trash can.
The fire then spread from the trash can to the garage and eventually the house.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the two occupants that were displaced.
Bickford Street was closed to through traffic as part of the investigation, but has since reopened.
