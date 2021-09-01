Two dogs died in a Granby house fire Wednesday morning.

GRANBY (WFSB) - Two dogs died in a Granby house fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Salmon Book.

While crews battled the fire, Route 10 was shut down from the intersection of Rt. 20 to the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. 

It has since reopened.

granby fire.jpg

House fire closes roads in Granby Wednesday morning 

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.