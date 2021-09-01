GRANBY (WFSB) - Two dogs died in a Granby house fire on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Salmon Book.
While crews battled the fire, Route 10 was shut down from the intersection of Rt. 20 to the intersection of Mechanicsville Road.
It has since reopened.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
