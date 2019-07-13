ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- Two dogs passed away in a house fire in Orange on Saturday.
The Orange Police and Fire Department responded to a house fire on Turkey Hill Rd. just after 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Upon arrival, crews said they saw heavy fire and smoke in the home, officials said, but was extinguished quickly.
Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs perished.
The Orange Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
