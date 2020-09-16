ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Parents in Ellington have been notified about two students, from the same family, who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent out on Wednesday, school officials said several individuals from the same family tested positive, two of them being students at Ellington High School.
Based on guidance from health officials, the high school will remain open.
Educators said they have no reason to believe the individuals contacted COVID-19 in the school setting.
“The Ellington Public Schools have been working closely with the North Central District Health Department on protocols in preparation for this situation. It is important to note that each positive test for COVID-19 will be handled according to established health protocols and the corresponding district response will be made on a case by case basis,” the letter said.
District leaders are reminding parents to monitor their child’s health, and err on the side of caution when deciding whether or not to send them to school if symptoms develop.
