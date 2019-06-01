HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two families are displaced after police said the roof on their Hartford home collapsed on Saturday afternoon.
Police said crews were called to a home on Adams Street for a roof collapse at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
A perimeter was established, and the families evacuated safely. No one was injured, police said.
The home is uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross is helping the families.
