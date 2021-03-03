NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two families needed help from the American Red Cross following an apartment fire in New Haven.
The fire broke out on Tuesday night on Orchard Street.
When crews arrived, they reported seeing flames coming from a living room in an apartment.
Three adults and three children were forced out by the fire. The Red Cross said it provided assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs.
The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts, dealing with damaged items and more. The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.
Those affected will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.
A cause for the fire remains under investigation.
