NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Two firefighters were in need of treatment after battling a 3 alarm blaze over the weekend.
Officials say the fire broke out Sunday afternoon on Roath Street in Norwich.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, but was later upgraded to a third alarm.
Two firefighters sought treatment after battling the large blaze, which damaged two homes, for heat exhaustion.
Members of the Baltic and Jewett City Fire Departments responded to help put out the flames.
