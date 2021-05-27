STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire on Conklin Road in Stafford overnight.
Fire officials said that the people who live inside made it out safely. Their pets did too.
Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, but later returned back to work.
The house has been deemed a total loss.
The deputy chief for the Stafford Fire Department told Channel 3 that the call came in at 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday.
The homeowners called 911.
By the time fire crews arrived, significant fire was showing.
The homeowner advised first responders of propane tanks and ammunition inside the house.
Firefighters said one of the challenges was getting water to the scene.
The house is up a long driveway on top of a hill and there aren’t any fire hydrants there.
Mutual aid had to be called in from several different towns and tankers had to be brought to the scene
The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit went through the house as part of the investigation.
It's still too early to know the cause of the fire.
Eversource was also on scene to restore power to a neighboring house.
