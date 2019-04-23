HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters are battling two fires on Nelson Street in Hartford on Friday.
One fire, a large, 2 alarm fire erupted in a vacant building in the area of 92/94 Nelson Street and another at 88/90 Nelson Street.
Hartford Fire Department Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta told Channel 3 one fire started in the area after 6 p.m.
Deputy Chief Cucuta said all hands are working to defensively extinguish the fire with partial collapse.
The road is closed between Clark Street and Barbour Street as crews operate.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.