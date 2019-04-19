COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Two girls from Coventry were rewarded for a job well done on Wednesday.
The Coventry Police Department posted the story to their Facebook page on Friday. Lilah Ohlund and Natalie Langille called police concerned about a dog that was caught in a tarp. The girls said the dog was having trouble moving and breathing.
When Officer Dexter arrived, the girls showed him where the golden retriever was and he was able to cut the tarp off from around the dog’s neck.
Ohlund and Langille were both awarded with Coventry Police Challenge Coins and are being recommended for a Town of Coventry Citizen Award, according to the post.
The post said the girls’ actions prevented the dog from possibly suffocating.
