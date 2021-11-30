HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two Hamden teenagers are facing charges following an altercation that led to a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

School officials said the fight happened between two students around 2:15 p.m. near a city bus stop, not far from Hamden High School.

During the fight, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times in the back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

A 13-year-old student was treated for a minor hand laceration. He was charged with second-degree assault.

The 14-year-old is also being charged with third-degree assault.

Both students are in ninth grade and have not been identified.

Police said they were able to locate a small folding knife.

Both teens are expected to appear in juvenile court on Dec. 13.

The incident followed another from last month when police said a Hamden High School student brought a loaded gun to school.