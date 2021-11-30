HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two Hamden teenagers are facing charges following an altercation that led to a stabbing on Monday afternoon.
School officials said the fight happened between two students around 2:15 p.m. near a city bus stop, not far from Hamden High School.
A Hamden student was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds on Monday afternoon.
During the fight, a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times in the back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.
A 13-year-old student was treated for a minor hand laceration. He was charged with second-degree assault.
The 14-year-old is also being charged with third-degree assault.
Both students are in ninth grade and have not been identified.
Police said they were able to locate a small folding knife.
Both teens are expected to appear in juvenile court on Dec. 13.
The incident followed another from last month when police said a Hamden High School student brought a loaded gun to school.
“I mean with the gun incident a couple of months ago, it wasn’t too surprising, but it's still worrisome that a kid would break out a knife," said Misaki Claflin, a senior at Hamden High.
Following Monday's incident, Hamden police increased their presence around the school.
Also, the school had its crisis team available for students to talk to on Tuesday.
