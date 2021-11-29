HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two Hamden students were taken to the hospital following a stabbing Monday afternoon.
School officials said an altercation between two students happened outside the high school, right around the time of dismissal.
Both students were taken to the hospital, but one is also in police custody.
Two students get into fight outside Hamden HS. One is stabbed, one is in police custody. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/tmeJOU1gV3— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) November 29, 2021
