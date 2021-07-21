HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two coaches for the Hartford Athletic have tested positive for COVID-19.
The team made the announcement Wednesday.
Head Coach Harry Watling and Assistant Coach Jon Stead are both isolating at home after being notified of their positive test results.
Contact tracing and heath and wellness protocols are underway.
Saturday's scheduled home match against Miami FC is still on.
However, both Watling and Stead will not be available to coach.
Technical director and former assistant coach Luiz Silva will assume head coaching duties for that match.
There have been no other positive cases among players, coaches, and team staff.
