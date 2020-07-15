HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two of the most recognizable hotels in Hartford are at risk of closing.
The announcements coming from the general managers of the Hilton and the Marriott hotels.
There have been more than 300 workers laid off on either a permanent or temporary basis and the fear is that if these hotels close, regarded as the giants in the city, no one is safe.
Based on the languishing traffic at Bradley International Airport, it’s easy to tell, not many are traveling.
“It’s really, really tough on our hotel industry. They’re taking one of the biggest hits. That and the restaurant industry,” said Jan Jones.
Jan Jones, the Program Coordinatior for Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of New Haven says cities like Hartford are especially vulnerable.
“With no events going on, it’s a big challenge. A lot of these hotels really rely on those big events to fill up,” Jones said.
It’s become a chain reaction. The XL Center hasn’t had an event since March and there’s no telling when crowds can return to these types of venues.
The last time the Convention Center was used came in the spring when it was converted to be an overflow for coronavirus patients.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin offers a bleak forecast.
“Hotels like these, tied to large event facilities, whether it’s the XL Center or the Convention Center will be the slowest to recover,” Bronin said.
The toll months of inactivity is being seen now. More than 300 have been laid off permanently or temporarily, with at least 50 workers having their hours reduced.
Some of the layoffs include room attendants, cooks, servers, management, and housekeeping.
“I think this is the beginning, unfortunately for some sad announcements in our industry until people feel it’s safe to travel out of their own communities,” Jones said.
Bronin is asking for the state to help out.
“There may be a much bigger cost to the state in the years ahead if these facilities end up closing down,” Bronin said.
Bronin makes that case by showing the relationship the Marriott has with the Convention Center and the relationship between the XL Center and the Hilton.
He points out that the state invested heavily in both venues.
Channel 3 asked Governor Ned Lamont his thoughts. He says he’s taking a look at it, but doesn’t really like the idea of tax dollars going to these huge private businesses.
