HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are on the scene of a shooting on Friday afternoon.
Police said the investigation is happening near the intersection of 275 Fairfield Avenue.
Hartford police said Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy and Kennelly School, as well as Hyland Day Care Center are on lockdown until further notice due to the investigation.
Hartford Public School officials said Kennelly School and Bellizzi School is in code yellow.
Posted by WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News on Friday, September 18, 2020
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
