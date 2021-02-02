HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two healthcare providers from Trinity Health of New England will be attending Super Bowl LV.
Thanks to the Kraft family, the pair will join other providers on the trip to Tampa, which is intended to recognize their dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic and raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated.
The healthcare “Superheroes” include a nurse from Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford and a Respiratory Therapist from Mercy Medical Center in Massachusetts.
They will join 74 additional healthcare providers from all six New England states to head to the Super Bowl in Tampa.
Their selection for this recognition was the result of a lottery drawing with the names of eligible colleagues throughout the health ministry.
"Matthew and Cherie are outstanding clinicians whose unwavering dedication to their patients sets the standard for safe, high quality care, even during the most difficult times. They are also excellent examples of the type of colleague we are so fortunate to have throughout Trinity Health Of New England," said Reginald Eadie, MD, MBA, President and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. "The pandemic has posed new and significant challenges for healthcare providers and support staff at every level. Often putting aside fears for their own health and safety, they have met these challenges with clinical excellence, adaptability, professionalism and grace."
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and his family offered tickets to healthcare providers throughout New England.
The 76 healthcare workers will fly on the Patriots team plan from Boston Logan Airport to Tampa on Sunday, February 7.
The workers will board the Patriots plane from the hangar that received the plane filled with 1.2 million respirator masks on April 2, 2020.
Kraft will then greet the healthcare workers when they arrive at Tampa International Airport.
When they arrive, the healthcare workers will be provided a ticket to NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus, exclusively for the healthcare workers. They will also be provided a two-night complimentary stay, a Patriots gift bag, and a $10 VISA gift car to spend at Raymond James Stadium.
All attending healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated no later than January 24, or 14 days prior to travel.
