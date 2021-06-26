GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Friday night.
It happened on I-95 North in Groton between Exits 88 and 89.
Officials say a vehicle had crashed into a tractor trailer.
It is unclear if either driver will face any charges.
The conditions of the two injured parties weren't divulged.
