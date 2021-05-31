ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash Monday afternoon.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on Route 190 by the Pearl Street overpass.
Police say for reasons unknown, a 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 had collided head-on.
The operator of the Fusion was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious, life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Dodge was taken to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department, with assistance from the METRO Traffic Services regional traffic team.
