WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus has infected another newborn in Connecticut.
These developments, along with last week’s case from Hartford, certainly has parents worried.
This news comes on a day when the DCD released new numbers on the impact COVID-19 is having on children. When looking at anyone under the age of 18, it’s the ones who are under 1-year-old who are most at risk to be hospitalized.
A CDC chart shows how COVID-19 is impacting those under the age of 18. Children ages 10 to 17 are infected the most.
The amount of cases in those under 1-years-old are less than 100, but more than half of them were inflected to the point of hospitalization.
“This is brand new knowledge that we didn’t have in the last few weeks, which suggests now that among children infants may actually be the most at risk,” said Dr. Summer McGee, University of New Haven Health Sciences.
Windsor Locks has eight cases, with one of them being a newborn. First Selectman Chris Kervick is not releasing the gender or saying if the baby is in the hospital, but he does say the health director will continue monitoring the situation.
“Pediatricians are certainly going to want to pay attention and advise parents that there may be more risk for their young children than they originally though,” McGee said.
Last week, after a 6-week-old died in Hartford, the baby tested positive for COVID-19. The medical examiner is still investigating the cause of death, but it does show the virus can impact any age.
“No one has immunity to the coronavirus, so it’s very likely that these infants simply haven’t developed a strong enough immune system to be able to respond to COVID-19,” McGee said.
But since this is so new, even doctors still have questions.
“It is immune system response, is it lung capacity, is it other underlying conditions that these children had that led to their susceptibility,” McGee said.
Doctors will be monitoring this case and have advice for parents. They say be extra vigilant with taking your child’s temperature and really pay attention to see if they’re struggling with breathing.
Doctors say people should do their best to stay inside and even try to do doctor appointments via Skype or FaceTime.
