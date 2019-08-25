ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a car in Ansonia on Sunday.
Ansonia Police Department Lieutenant Patrick Lynch told Channel 3 crews responded to the Stop and Shop on Division Street on Sunday afternoon for reports of a pedestrian-involved crash.
Lt. Lynch said an older woman lost control of her car in the parking lot and struck two people.
One of the individuals suffered a severe leg injury, and both people were taken to the hospital for treatment, said Lt. Lynch.
Lt. Lynch said the investigation is ongoing.
