WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening following a crash at the New London-Waterford SpeedBowl.
The crash happened during a race on Sunday when a car hit a fence.
The impact sent debris into the stands.
Cohanzie Fire Company Chief John Mariano said the people taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
