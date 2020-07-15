ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Two men are recovering after being shot in Ansonia Tuesday night.
According to Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch, officers responded to the corner of Star and Fourth Streets around 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots being fired.
Arriving officers located a 19-year-old male and a 63-year-old male that were suffering from gunshot wounds to their torsos.
Both victims were rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
Lt. Lynch says that the 63-year-old is in stable condition and the 19-year-old is in surgery.
It was later determined that the shooting happened at the corner of Star and Fifth Streets and the victims fled to the corner of Star and Fourth Streets.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.