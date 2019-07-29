HAMDEN (WFSB) - Two people were injured when a box truck rolled over Monday afternoon.
According to emergency officials, the crash occurred on Route 40 northbound connector.
Officials said the right lane is closed.
Fire officials said the driver and a passenger were extricated and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.
The Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene due to leaking fuel from the vehicle's saddle tank.
Police are urging drivers seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.