Two people are recovering after two cars crashed into the front entrance of the Winsted Senior Center on Saturday night.
Winsted Police responded to the Winsted Senior Center on Holabird Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports that two cars crashed into the building.
Police said several people were injured and taken to various hospitals.
Police said it is believed all will survive.
Police said upon initial investigation, it appears both cars were travelling at a high rate of speed in opposite directions on Holabird Ave when they crashed, and the impact sent them crashing into the Senior Center entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.