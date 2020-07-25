HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are continuing to investigate a double shooting that happened late Friday night in the city of Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds near the corner of Ashley and May Streets.
Both victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.
Lt. Cicero adds that one victim remains in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford Police.
Sharpton and Jessie where are you ? Oh where oh where is Dcf corn hole Lewis ? No protesting here.
