HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating after two people were shot over the weekend.
It happened around 2:55 Saturday afternoon on Lawrence Street.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says officers initially responded to the area after being alerted to a Shot Spotter activation.
Officers found that a man and woman, both in their thirties, had been shot and were subsequently taken to an area hospital.
Boisvert said that the man remains in critical condition, while the woman is listed in stable condition.
Police are looking into what led up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.