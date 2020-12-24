HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said it happened around 2:20 in front of 222 Chandler Street.
Officers located two gunshot victims when they arrived on scene.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital with, what appear to be, non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators later determined that the shots came from a passing vehicle.
Hartford Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.