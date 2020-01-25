HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Morrison Street.
Wethersfield Avenue is closed from Morris Street to Main Street and Park Street, police said.
Police say the two male adult victims are expected to survive.
