MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are on scene investigating a double shooting that happened Sunday morning in Manchester.
State Police say they responded to a commuter lot to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to Hartford Hospital with unknown injuries.
State Police's Major Crime Squad remains on scene investigating.
Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.